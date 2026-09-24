Death of woman found in apartment by Atlanta firefighters deemed suspicious, police say

A fire at an Atlanta apartment complex on Wednesday night has led to a police investigation into the death of a woman found the building, authorities say.

Officials tell CBS News Atlanta that firefighters responded to an apartment complex on the 1700 block of Staunton Road around 9:45 p.m. after getting reports of fire.

While the building did not show signs of damage or active flames, firefighters discovered an adult woman dead inside an apartment that had smoke damage present.

Police are investigating the death of a woman discovered by firefighters in an Atlanta apartment. CBS News Atlanta

Officials have not released the identity of the woman but said they believe she was in her 20s and was a resident of the apartment.

Investigators say the case has been considered suspicious based on how it was discovered. It remains under investigation by Atlanta Fire Rescue arson investigators, the Atlanta Police Department, and the Medical Examiner's Office.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.