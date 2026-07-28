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Death of 13-year-old boy found shot at Atlanta home under investigation, police say

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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Investigators are working to learn what led up to a shooting that ended with a 13-year-old boy dead in a northwest Atlanta home.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say officers were called to the home on the 400 block of Lindsay Street NW after reports of a shooting.

When the officers got to the home, they found a 13-year-old boy who had been shot once. The teen was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

Authorities have not shared any details about the shooting or released the teen's identity. Homicide investigators are currently working to learn the circumstances surrounding the boy's death, as is the standard in deadly shootings. 

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.

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