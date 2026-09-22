Death investigation underway in South Fulton; man found dead in woods

Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a wooded area in South Fulton following reports of gunfire.

Officers responded to the area near Blake Loop and Peyton Trail on Monday evening after receiving reports of shots fired, according to Capt. Nick Wilson Williams with the South Fulton Police Department.

Police found the man in the wooded area. Medical officials pronounced him dead at the scene.

CBS News Atlanta

Investigators have not determined whether the reported gunfire was connected to his death. Police have not released the person's identity or provided additional details about the circumstances.

The investigation remains ongoing.