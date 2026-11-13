Deadly tractor trailer crash causes Friday morning rush hour delays

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a driver early Friday in Fulton County.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on South Fulton Parkway near Mason Road, a State Patrol spokesperson said. Troopers said the driver of a westbound tractor-trailer failed to yield while turning left onto Hunter Road. The truck turned in front of an Infiniti, which struck the right side of the trailer.

CBS News Atlanta

The Infiniti's driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials closed South Fulton Parkway for about three hours while troopers investigated. No charges have been filed.