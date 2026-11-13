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Deadly tractor trailer crash causes Friday morning rush hour delays

/ CBS Atlanta

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The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a driver early Friday in Fulton County.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on South Fulton Parkway near Mason Road, a State Patrol spokesperson said. Troopers said the driver of a westbound tractor-trailer failed to yield while turning left onto Hunter Road. The truck turned in front of an Infiniti, which struck the right side of the trailer.

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CBS News Atlanta

The Infiniti's driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials closed South Fulton Parkway for about three hours while troopers investigated. No charges have been filed.

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