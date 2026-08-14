Dangerous heat grips metro Atlanta with temperatures nearing 100 degrees

The CBS News Atlanta NEXT Weather team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert through the weekend and into the start of next week as dangerous heat builds across metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

CBS News Atlanta

High temperatures are expected to reach the mid- to upper 90s Friday through Monday. By Monday, Atlanta could approach 100 degrees, with heat index values making it feel as hot as 110 degrees over the next several days.

CBS News Atlanta

Most of Georgia is under a heat advisory from noon Friday until 8 p.m. Saturday. The advisory could be extended into next week.

Anyone spending an extended amount of time outdoors should drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks.

CBS News Atlanta

Rain chances will remain low at about 20%, with only a few pop-up showers possible each afternoon. Most areas will continue to experience hot and humid conditions.

Stay with the CBS News Atlanta NEXT Weather team for updates as conditions change.