CSX freight train derails in Georgia; no injuries or hazardous materials released

A CSX freight train derailed early Friday morning in south Fulton County, and officials say it briefly disrupted rail traffic but no injuries or danger to the surrounding community was reported.

According to CSX, the derailment happened around 2:23 a.m. Friday, Feb. 6, near Wilkerson Road and Roosevelt Highway in Palmetto. Six intermodal rail cars left the tracks. Fulton County Emergency Communications was notified, and first responders were sent to the scene.

CSX said none of the cars involved were carrying hazardous materials, and there were no leaks, spills or injuries reported. Officials emphasized there is no threat to nearby neighborhoods or the environment.

CSX crews remained on site Friday working to clear the derailed cars and restore normal rail operations. The company said cleanup efforts are being carried out safely and as quickly as possible. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

The incident follows another CSX derailment in metro Atlanta less than a year ago. In May 2025, CSX temporarily rerouted trains after a 17-car derailment near Campbell Road and Nancy Circle in Smyrna. That incident also resulted in no injuries and no release of hazardous materials.

CSX reiterated that safety is its top priority and said it is cooperating with authorities as investigators work to determine what led to Friday's derailment.