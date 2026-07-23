Critically endangered Bali mynah chick hatches at Zoo Atlanta

Zoo Atlanta's family has just become a little bigger, and its newest baby is critically endangered.

The zoo announced on Wednesday that they have successfully hatched a rare Bali mynah chick.

Found in southeastern Asia's forests, the Bali mynah is known for its bright white feathers and its skill at mimicking other animals, including humans.

The small natural range of the bird and poaching have left around 20 of fewer Bali mynahs left in the wild. Thankfully, more than a thousand members of the species live in zoos and breeding programs around the world.

The Bali mynah is extremely rare out in the wild. Courtesy of Zoo Atlanta

The new addition came after the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan recommended a breeding pair at the zoo, and this is the pair's first successful offspring.

While the little chick is growing up behind the scenes, it may eventually be found year-round at Zoo Atlanta.

You can learn more about the Bali mynah here.