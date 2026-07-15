Created in a small Georgia town, a cup has become 1 of the World Cup's biggest souvenirs

They were designed to hold a drink, but cups produced in Rome, Georgia, have become one of the FIFA Men's World Cup's most unexpected souvenirs.

Inside the Top Cup plant in Rome, millions of cups were created to celebrate the world's biggest sporting event.

"We made 10 million over 70 different graphics for the World Cup," said Rome native and Top Cup General Manager Zach Dixon.

The plant in north Georgia produces up to 750,000 cups a day.

"We've always been really proud of the cup ... but the World Cup has obviously taken it to another level," said Top Cup CEO David Cuthbert.

Fans have been taking them home from matches. Some have even been listed for sale online.

"We've always been really proud of the cup... but the World Cup has obviously taken it to another level," said Cuthbert.

Dixon said they begin the process with massive coils of aluminum, each weighing about 30,000 pounds. The metal is stamped, stretched, washed, and moved down the line.

The plant produces about 1,100 cups every minute.

Ricardo Marques, the senior vice president of marketing for Michelob ULTRA, said that there have been venue-specific, match-specific, and Finals-specific stadium cups for the World Cup. There are also three separate red, white, and blue designs available for fans at bars and restaurants around the U.S.

"We've seen an incredible response to the collection. Together, these commemorative cups give fans a unique keepsake and a lasting reminder of an unforgettable FIFA World Cup experience and the moments that brought millions of people together through the world's game," Marques said.

Cuthbert said his company has seen how the World Cup has done wonders for metro Atlanta businesses.

"Our team in Rome, Georgia takes tremendous pride in helping bring this fan experience to life for one of the world's biggest sporting events," he said.

So when soccer fans celebrate the surprise victory or mourn their last-minute loss, they're doing so with a little piece of Georgia.