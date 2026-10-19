Coweta County residents file Home Rule petition over data centers

Citizens for Rural Coweta filed its home rule petition in probate court Friday, seeking a public vote on data centers in the county.

Georgia's Constitution allows residents to petition the county's probate court to amend or repeal certain local laws, ordinances, resolutions or regulations. In counties with more than 50,000 residents, signatures are required from at least 10% of voters registered in the last general election.

After months of community outreach, Melanie Tomlinson and other supporters submitted more than 14,800 signatures.

"We hope the probate court will authorize a special referendum so that our citizens of Coweta County can have a vote on the future of data centers in our county," Tomlinson said.

Melanie Tomlinson discusses a petition seeking a public vote on data centers in Coweta County. CBS News Atlanta

If approved by voters, the measure would reverse a previous rezoning decision and ban data centers and cryptocurrency mining operations throughout Coweta County.

Jimmy and Cathy Newman helped submit the petition Friday. Cathy Newman said the moment made her emotional.

"We've put so many hours into volunteering and getting people to sign as well as trying to get the word out on social media and the people listen," she said. "And they believe like we do, a data center does not belong in the middle of a community."

Dana Braun, who represents the petitioners, said the effort gives residents a way to seek a review of the county commission's actions.

"They're exercising their rights, which is always good to see," Braun said.

Under Georgia's Constitution, the probate judge has 60 days after the petition is filed to determine whether it is valid. If it is, the judge must call an election to be held between 60 and 90 days after the filing date.