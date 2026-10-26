Covington sets 7 p.m. Halloween curfew for children 16 and younger downtown

The Covington City Council voted Monday to require children 16 and younger to have adult supervision to remain on the Square after 7 p.m. on Halloween night, unless they qualify for an exemption under the ordinance.

"As far as I'm concerned, it's Halloween night. Let the kids come out," said Sean Robertson, who lives four blocks off the Square.

The city said the curfew runs from 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, until 6 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1. During those hours, children 16 and younger cannot remain in public places within the downtown district unless supervised by an authorized adult or otherwise exempt.

The curfew applies only to the Covington Downtown Historic Entertainment District, which includes the Square. The district stretches from Usher Street on the north to Conyers Street on the south, and from Brown Street on the west to Elm Street on the east, according to the city's Halloween flyer. e101f1cf-b364-4673-a0bc-9b06de9…

Police Chief Brent Fuesting requested the change. Covington police said the goal is to keep families safe.

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Covington sits in Newton County, about 35 miles east of Atlanta.

Robertson said he is not a fan of the new curfew. His family does not start trick-or-treating until the sun goes down.

"I think the kids ought to be able to have a good time and, you know, enjoy Halloween," Robertson said.

Buzz Harrington has lived in and around Covington on and off for about six years. He said 7 p.m. sounds about right for children out without a parent.

"There's too many perverts out there. That's why," Harrington said.

Outside the downtown district, the city's regular juvenile curfew remains in place. Covington police said those hours are 9:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

The city's flyer also reminds parents and guardians that they are responsible for their children's safety and behavior. Pedestrians must use sidewalks and marked crosswalks. e101f1cf-b364-4673-a0bc-9b06de9…

The city will not hold any Halloween events on the Square, and downtown streets will remain open to traffic. Instead, its annual Trick-or-Treat on Legion Field will take place at 3173 Mill St. NE from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31