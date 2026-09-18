Cooper Rush to start for Falcons against Panthers with Tagovailoa, Penix out

The Atlanta Falcons have settled their quarterback dilemma for Sunday's home opener: Cooper Rush will get another start.

Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Friday that Rush will start against the Carolina Panthers. It will be his second consecutive start after he opened the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out with an oblique injury, while Michael Penix Jr. will not play because of a knee injury, according to the Falcons.

Rush completed 12 of 22 passes for 143 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Atlanta's 20-13 loss to Pittsburgh. He was also sacked four times.

The Falcons had split first-team practice snaps between Rush and Penix earlier in the week while waiting to determine who would be available. Tagovailoa did not practice this week while recovering from his injury.

Atlanta will host Carolina on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.