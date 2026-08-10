Conyers police respond to accidental shooting at AutoZone; investigation ongoing

Emergency crews rushed to the AutoZone store on the city's south side after a shooting incident left one employee injured inside the business late Monday afternoon.

Police have confirmed that the victim is an AutoZone employee who was accidentally shot by a coworker handling a firearm inside the store.

The injured worker was quickly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Their condition remains unknown at this time.

Authorities say the employee who discharged the firearm has been charged with reckless conduct.

Police emphasize that there is no ongoing threat to the public, but note that a large law enforcement presence will remain in the area as the investigation continues.