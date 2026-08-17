Conyers hotel investigation leads to arrest of 2 Cobb County residents accused of child sex trafficking

Two Cobb County residents face human trafficking charges after Conyers police said an undercover officer found a child linked to an online ad offering sex for money.

Tayvion Ringgold, 25, and Kiauni Gilbert, 21, were each indicted on three counts of human trafficking for sexual servitude, according to the Conyers Police Department.

The investigation began March 9 when an officer conducting an undercover prostitution operation at a Conyers hotel encountered the juvenile, police said.

Detectives spent the following months working with the Rockdale County District Attorney's Office to identify those allegedly involved and build the case.

Ringgold and Gilbert were arrested Aug. 5 at a hotel in Gwinnett County with help from Gwinnett County police.