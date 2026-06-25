Convicted sex offender now a fugitive after going on the run during metro Atlanta rape trial, deputies say

Deputies in metro Atlanta are searching for a convicted sex offender who went on the run during his trial.

Authorities say Gary Diggs, 61, received a life sentence from a Fulton County judge for rape and is currently "absconding from justice."

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office described Diggs as a "high-risk, violent Tier-3 sex offender with a 30-year pattern of rape convictions." The man also is known to have committed offenses related to minors, deputies say.

Gary Diggs has been sentenced to life without parole and is currently on the run, authorities say. Fulton County Sheriff's Office

According to investigators, Diggs failed to show up to court one day during his recent trial and has not been seen since.

State records show that Diggs, who has also gone by "Gary Howard," "Kerry Diggs," and "Red Howard," had already been convicted of two counts of rape with force or fear in California in 1995.

The wanted fugitive is described as being 6 feet tall with a weight between 147 and 190 pounds. Investigators have not said where they believe Diggs could be.

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to Diggs' arrest. If you know where Diggs could be, call authorities at (404) 577-8477.