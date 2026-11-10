Convicted felon surrenders to deputies for deadly shooting of woman at Atlanta intersection, police say

A convicted felon has turned himself in for the murder of a woman on an Atlanta street, police say.

Investigators say the deadly shooting happened at the intersection of Osborne Street and Murphy Avenue in Southwest Atlanta on the night of Nov. 3.

Officers responding to the scene found a woman who had been shot multiple times. Medics rushed the victim to a local hospital in critical condition.

Detectives believe the woman and the gunman, identified as Torodd Woods, were sitting in a vehicle when Woods opened fire. He then allegedly pulled the woman out of the vehicle and tried to shoot her again, but the firearm malfunctioned. Authorities say Woods took the vehicle and continued to shoot at the woman as she tried to get help.

Surveillance footage shared by the Atlanta Police Department showed the moment officials say the suspect's gun malfunctioned. Atlanta Police Department

Officials have not shared the woman's name or what they believe is her connection to Woods.

On Monday, investigators learned that Woods surrendered to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. He's now facing charges of murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and multiple gun-related charges.

Woods is now in custody at the Fulton County Jail. Records show that he had been arrested at least three other times since 2020.