Harry Kane keeps England's World Cup hopes alive with 2-1 win against Congo

Harry Kane scored two second-half goals to help England rally for a 2-1 victory over Congo and a spot in the round of 16 at the World Cup on Wednesday.

England's all-time leading scorer evened the score with a header after Brian Cipenga had given Congo a surprising halftime lead. Kane then scored the decisive goal into the top corner in the 86th minute at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

For much of the game, England looked to be headed for one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

Harry Kane of England celebrates after scoring a goal during 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match between England and DR Congo at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 1, 2026. Evrim Aydin/Anadolu via Getty Images

The 1966 World Cup champions will next play co-host Mexico in the round of 16 in Mexico City on Sunday.