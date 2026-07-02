Congo coach Sébastien Desabre surprised to share news of his father's death after World Cup match

The death of the father of Congo coach Sébastien Desabre was revealed at a media conference after his team was eliminated from the World Cup, an announcement in public that appeared to startle the Frenchman.

Desabre had just finished taking questions from the media after Congo's agonizing 2-1 loss to England in the round of 16 on Wednesday.

The team's spokesman then closed the session by saying in French "the coach has lost his father. Sincere condolences."

Desabre looked to his right with an expression of surprise at press officer Jerry Kalemo Ngoy, but quickly recovered his composure and said "merci," French for "thank you."

Kalemo Ngoy said Thursday the passing of Desabre's father had been known to him before the game.

The 49-year-old Desabre has coached Congo for four years and led the team to its first World Cup appearance since 1974.

France coach Didier Deschamps briefly left the World Cup last week and returned home to attend the funeral of his mother.

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