Commuters register to vote at MARTA stations ahead of Georgia's general election

On Tuesday, six MARTA stations hosted nonpartisan organizations to help people get registered to vote on National Voter Registration Day.

McKinley Mosby was heading to work on Tuesday, but come November, he'll be heading to the polls after registering to vote.

"The guy stopped me and said, 'Was I registered to vote?' and I said, 'Well, I need to, and he just said, 'Just come on over and register to vote,'" Mosby said. "So I said, yeah, I'll do it."

Mosby was one of several people who stopped to get registered at the College Park station with the help of the Communication Workers of America.

"This is easy right here, man," Mosby said. "Very easy right here. You know what I'm saying? Very comfortable and it's not taking away from nothing you know?"

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Rita Scott is the political director of the Communications Workers of America. She said seeing people sit down to register to vote makes her emotional.

"It means that they're invested in their life, they're invested in their future, and they're invested in the future of their future because they know how important it is for the right to vote and those of us that fought for the right to vote," Scott said.

She said it also gives them an opportunity to meet the voters where they are.

"They don't have to worry about requesting a form, they don't have to worry about going to a voter registration location, but the form is here and they have the opportunity to complete it, turn it in, and then been registered to vote," Scott said.

Mosby was able to get registered on Tuesday, and he's encouraging others to do the same.

"I would say they need to get out and get registered to vote if they really want to make a difference, you know," Mosby said. "You can sit back on the sideline and talk about this and that; right there is not going good, but get out and make a difference. Don't speak about it, be about it."

Voters have until Oct. 3 to register for Georgia's General Election on Nov. 3.