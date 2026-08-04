Community partnership helps Boyd Elementary teachers stock classrooms as school begins

As students across Georgia return to class, teachers at Boyd Elementary are beginning the new school year with extra classroom support.

Georgia's Own Credit Union surprised 35 educators at the Atlanta school with a shopping event inside the school gym. Teachers received two bags and moved from table to table, selecting supplies including glue, folders, cleaning products and snacks for students.

Special education teacher Mireille Winn said the items will help meet needs that extend beyond traditional school supply lists. "Something as simple as a snack is helpful," Winn said. "It's hard to concentrate and focus on learning if my basic needs are not met."

Winn is entering her 20th year in education. She said one of the most rewarding parts of teaching is helping students overcome challenges and watching the moment when a lesson finally connects. "One of the things I love is for that light bulb to go off," Winn said. "When you're able to bridge that gap, I love being a teacher."

The Boyd Elementary event is part of Georgia's Own Credit Union's back-to-school initiative, providing about $15,000 in classroom supplies to more than 100 teachers at four Georgia schools.

Georgia's Own Community Relations Manager Marin Kraushaar said the goal is to ease some of the financial burden many educators take on before students ever arrive. "Anything we can do to help offset some of that load helps not only the teachers, but also the students," Kraushaar said.

For Winn, the support represents more than full bags and stocked classroom shelves. "When we all get together, when we partner, we all win," Winn said. "Mostly the kids win."