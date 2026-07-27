Colt Gray sentencing hearing to resume Monday after guilty plea in Apalachee High School shooting

The sentencing hearing for the teenager who admitted carrying out the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School is expected to resume on Monday, when families and survivors will return to a Barrow County courtroom awaiting a decision that could keep him imprisoned for the rest of his life.

Colt Gray, 16, pleaded guilty Friday to 55 charges filed against him, including four counts of malice murder after he killed two teachers and two students on Sept. 4, 2024. Another teacher and 8 students were all injured.

Gray entered what is known as a non-negotiated plea, meaning prosecutors and his defense attorneys did not reach an agreement on his punishment before he admitted guilt.

Judge Nicholas Primm holds a plea document for Colt Gray, the 16-year-old Apalachee High School shooting suspect, at Barrow County Superior Court in Winder, Ga., on Friday, July 24, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Arvin Temkar

Superior Court Judge Nicholas Primm will determine the sentence.

Gray faces a minimum sentence of life with the possibility of parole and a maximum of life without parole. Because he was 14 at the time of the shooting, he is not eligible for the death penalty.

The written plea paperwork filed in the Barrow County Superior Court obtained by CBS News shows Gray acknowledged that he understood the charges and the constitutional rights he surrendered by pleading guilty. He also answered that his decision was made "freely and voluntarily" and admitted committing the offenses for which he is charged.