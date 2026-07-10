College Park Fire Rescue asks residents for help after string of home fires in Ward 1 community

The College Park Fire Rescue Department is investigating a series of fires that have damaged homes in the city's Ward 1 community.

The Fire Marshal's Office is asking residents for help after seven structural fires were reported near John Calvin Avenue and Victoria Street.

Officials say the fires began in December 2025 and appear to have started in crawl spaces beneath the affected homes.

"We understand this news is concerning. Please be assured that we are taking this trend very seriously," the College Park Fire Rescue Department said in a community notice shared on social media. "We need our community's eyes and ears. Minor details that might seem insignificant to you could be the exact piece of information our investigators need."

Investigators are asking residents to check doorbell cameras and home surveillance footage from Dec. 31, Feb. 3, March 1, April 24, June 12 and July 6 for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the College Park Fire Marshal's Office or the College Park Police Department.

Officials are also warning homeowners with open crawl spaces or lattice skirting to make sure those areas are secured and well-lit, if possible.