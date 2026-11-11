Cold blast heads for North Georgia, with lows near freezing this weekend

The coldest air of the season is moving into Metro Atlanta and North Georgia in the coming days. The CBS News Atlanta NEXT Weather Team is tracking a cold blast behind a new front.

There will be minimal rain chances at 20% ahead of the front early Thursday morning.

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Expect a thin line of light showers with one or two possible heavy downpours around two in the morning on Thursday.

Behind the front that brings the rain much cooler air will build in.

Expect one more warm day ahead of the front and a drastic drop in temperatures behind the front.

CBS News Atlanta

Highs will reach the low and mid 70s on Wednesday and only the low and mid 50s by Friday.

Temperatures will drop into the mid and even low 30s for the weekend, with high temperatures only in the 50s through the first half of next week.

CBS News Atlanta

For more on these changing weather conditions, stay with CBS News Atlanta and the CBS News Atlanta NEXT team.