Cobb County School District files lawsuit over County Commission's attempt to collect millions in administrative fees, calls it a "money grab"

The Cobb County School District has filed a lawsuit to stop the Cobb County Board of Commissioners from diverting funds away from Cobb's students and teachers.

Since 2011, the Cobb County Commission has billed the School District over $130 million in administrative fees for collecting school taxes, says Cobb Schools.

In fiscal year 2026 alone, these fees will surpass $13 million—the equivalent of about 130 teachers' salaries and benefits. Next year, the County plans to raise the fee to over $20 million, which would cover around 200 teachers. The District contends that the County lacks the legal authority to take additional funds from local schools.

"Our duty is to protect the students, teachers, and taxpayers of Cobb County," said Board Chair Randy Scamihorn.

Board Vice Chair David Chastain added, "This lawsuit is about the hundreds of teachers and thousands of students who would be affected. Strong public education benefits every Cobb homeowner, business owner, parent, grandparent, and student. The Commission is attempting to remove millions from our classrooms through a tax increase disguised as 'administrative fees.' Cobb families want smaller class sizes, not more fees."

The school disctict alleges that the Cobb County Commission is neglecting fiscal responsibility and seeking to claim more tax dollars, regardless of the impact on Cobb's students.

With 94% of District funds allocated to instruction and among the lowest per-pupil costs in the metro area, this move could divert resources from teacher salaries, small class sizes, and programs like sports, band, and orchestra.

Cobb County schools say it is disappointing that the Commission is prioritizing politics over financial responsibility and the well-being of Cobb's children and senior citizens.

The district also said it appears to be a money grab in classrooms, potentially aimed at ending the senior school tax exemption or forcing a tax increase on Cobb homeowners—both of which the District strongly opposes.

Ultimately, Cobb's students already receive less funding than those in most neighboring counties. The district says it is pursuing the lawsuit to protect the investment that families have made in Cobb's schools and community.

CBS News Atlanta has reached out to county commissioners for comment. Check back for updates.