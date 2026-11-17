A Cobb County man has been arrested and charged with child cruelty following the death of a 3-year-old boy, police say.

The Cobb County Police Department tells CBS News Atlanta that Austell officers were called to a home on the 2000 block of Washington Street at around 3:09 a.m. on Nov. 10. The officers had received a report that a 3-year-old boy had fallen.

Firefighters and EMTs treated the child at the scene and then quickly transported him to a local hospital. The boy was then taken to a local children's hospital in critical condition, officials say. Three days later, the boy died from his injuries.

The Austell Police Department requested help from Cobb County's Major Crimes Unit, which began an investigation.

Detectives have now arrested and charged 20-year-old Tyrese A. Penn on aggravated battery and first-degree cruelty to children.

Investigators have not shared any details about what led them to charge Penn or his relationship with the boy. Officials have not released the name of the victim at this time.

Penn is currently being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.

The case remains under investigation. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Cobb County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.