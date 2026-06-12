Cobb County lab owner used fake testing claims in $330,000 Medicaid fraud scheme, AG says

A Lawrenceville man will serve a year in prison and more on probation after pleading guilty to Medicaid fraud, officials say.

Authorities say 47-year-old Averil Johnson used false claims for genetic testing services to steal $330,000 from Medicaid.

According to investigators, Johnson was the owner and operator of National Healthcare Center, LLC. As part of the company, prosecutors say he hired one doctor to serve as the Tucker lab's director and another doctor to "provide dermatology-related care."

For his scheme, officials say that Johnson used the identities of the doctors to create false patient files and false orders for testing to submit claims to Georgia Medicaid, each of which paid out nearly $2,000. The doctors and patients interviewed by investigators said they had no knowledge that the testing was being requested.

The Georgia Attorney General's Office began an investigation into the lab after a nurse called in a report to the Georgia Department of Community Health.

"Genetic testing fraud is a growing problem across the country, and we're going after those responsible," said Attorney General Chris Carr. "These illegal schemes deplete real resources for patients in need, and it won't be tolerated here in Georgia. If you steal from taxpayers and cheat the system, you will be prosecuted and forced to pay back every dollar you stole."

Following the guilty plea, a superior court judge sentenced Johnson to 10 years, with one year in prison and the rest on probation.

He was also ordered to pay restitution of $330,000 to to the Georgia Medicaid program.