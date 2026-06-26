Cobb County hotel guests attacked with bear spray during argument at pool, police say

Cobb County police are looking for a woman accused of attacking another woman and other guests at a hotel pool with bear spray.

Authorities say the incident happened on the afternoon of June 20 at the Embassy Suites on the 2800 block of Akers Mill Road.

According to investigators, the situation began when two women started arguing in the hotel's covered pool area.

During the argument, police say one woman pulled out a can of bear spray and discharged it, hitting the woman, her daughter, and other guests in the area. The woman with the spray then fled the pool.

Cobb County Fire personnel evaluated and treated 15 victims at the scene.

Authorities have not released the identity of the woman, but say they know who she is and have a warrant out for her arrest. Details about what started the argument are unclear.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Cobb County Police Department.