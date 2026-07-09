Cobb County deputy shoots, kills dog while serving arrest warrant, officials say

A Cobb County deputy shot and killed a dog while attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Wednesday, the sheriff's department says.

Authorities have not shared many details about what led up to the deadly shooting, but described the dog as "aggressive."

The shooting is now under review by the agency's Internal Affairs Unit.

"We recognize that situations involving animals can be distressing, and our thoughts are with those affected by this incident," the Cobb County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Officials have not released the name of the deputy or where in the county he or she was serving the warrant.

The investigation remains ongoing.