Cobb County deputy hospitalized with broken jaw after brutal attack by detainee at jail, sheriff says

A Cobb County deputy has been rushed to the hospital after officials said they were attacked by a murder suspect detained at the county jail.

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office says the deputy was attacked on Friday by an individual who was awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

The deputy suffered a broken jaw and a concussion and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

"Today's incident serves as a stark reminder that despite our best efforts, detention center operations can be extremely dangerous," said Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens. "Our deputy remains in good spirits and is expected to make a full recovery. I commend our jail staff and leadership for their swift actions to care for their coworker, protect other detainees, and maintain order."

Officials say a deputy suffered a broken jaw and a concussion in an attack by a detainee at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. CBS News Atlanta

Authorities have not shared any details about the attack or released the identity of the deputy or the alleged attacker.

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office has opened an investigation into the incident. Officials say more information will be released at a later date.