Cobb County sheriff's office seizes more than 25 pounds of fentanyl during traffic stop

A major drug bust in Cobb County resulted in more than 25 pounds of fentanyl being taken off the streets, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.

The seizure came after a monthlong investigation by the sheriff's office's Narcotics Unit. During a traffic stop in Cobb County, this week, investigators recovered approximately 11.43 kilograms of fentanyl along with a firearm.

Authorities estimate the fentanyl had a street value of about $1.65 million.

The Cobb County Sheriff's Office said fentanyl remains one of the deadliest drugs affecting communities, and that even small amounts can be lethal. Officials said removing the drugs from circulation represents a significant disruption to the illegal drug trade and may have prevented countless overdoses.

The investigation involved the sheriff's office's Narcotics Unit, OCU Intelligence personnel, K-9 teams and supporting units working together throughout the monthlong operation.

Officials did not release information about any arrests or charges connected to the seizure.