Club helps metro Atlanta women connect while challenging male-dominated golf world

Women in metro Atlanta have formed a club to connect through a sport long dominated by men.

Called Ladies Who Golf, the group was started by LaShonda Miles and Keyeriah Miles, a mother-daughter duo who wanted to share their passion with others.

Jessica Hare joined Ladies Who Golf about a year ago. The sport has become one of her favorite pastimes.

"I ran across Ladies Who Golf on Instagram about a year ago and did not think that I would like golf. But I signed up for a glow-in-the-dark golf tournament - my very first time ever playing golf. I fell in love with the game," Hare said.

The Miles family started LWG in 2023 to bring women together through their love of the sport. The women meet regularly and hold events at golf courses in metro Atlanta. The group has also held multiple retreats in Barbados and has plans to expand to other countries.

"I wear my pin everywhere I go," Hare said. "Anytime I'm playing golf, whether I'm with Ladies Who Golf or not, I have on my pin. It is a sense of pride, and I definitely love it."

"It's a different avenue to connect with people who look like you, that want to be involved in the same things as you," said LWG member Shannon Montgomery.

Club memberships begin at $95 a month. Members say the group has helped them evolve as athletes, make new friends, and expand their professional networks.

LWG has eight more chapters in other cities nationwide, and the club plans to launch more international chapters and partnerships. LaShonda Miles also says she plans to help women compete in tournaments.

She says the club has grown bigger than anything her and her daughter could have imagined.

"The ladies in Atlanta not only celebrate the ladies in Atlanta, but we celebrate the ladies in all of the chapters that are doing something nice," Miles said. "We're all one, so it's not … even though each chapter has their own different thing, we're still all one Ladies Who Golf and we support each other just as that."

You can learn more about Ladies Who Golf on the group's website.