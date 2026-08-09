Missing Clayton County 6-year-old John Ross III found dead in pond; investigation ongoing

The Clayton County Police Department has provided a heartbreaking update in the search for 6-year-old John Ross III, who was reported missing on Aug. 8, 2026.

Following the report, the Clayton County Police Department immediately began an extensive search effort to locate John and bring him safely home.

The search continued throughout the evening and into Aug. 9, involving Clayton County Police Department personnel, the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, Fayette County Sheriff's Office, Georgia Piedmont Search and Rescue, Forest Park Police Department, the Butts County Fire Department Dive Team, supporting law enforcement agencies, first responders, search teams, community members, and volunteers. Personnel worked tirelessly to search the area surrounding John's last known location and utilized available resources in an effort to locate him.

On Aug. 9, 2026, authorities discovered John Ross III deceased in a pond near his last known location. His family has been notified.

The loss of John Ross III has deeply affected the entire community. The Clayton County Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the Ross family and all of John's loved ones during this unimaginable time.

Police ask the community to keep John's family in their thoughts and prayers and respect their privacy as they grieve.

This remains an active investigation. Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding John's death.

No further information will be released at this time. Updates will be provided as the investigation allows.

The Clayton County Police Department extends its deepest sympathy to the Ross family and all who knew and loved John Ross III.

Authorities ask any relevant information be reported to the Clayton County Police at 770-477-3747.