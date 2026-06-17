Clayton County officer, mother of 3 dies after critical illness: "Left a lasting impact"

The Clayton County Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its officers who died this week following a critical illness.

The department described Officer Katrina D. Kanu as an "extremely compassionate and dedicated law enforcement professional."

Kanu joined the police department in September 2022, and officials say she quickly became a valued member of the team.

"She was known for her warm smile, caring spirit, and genuine concern for everyone she encountered. Her kindness, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to service left a lasting impact on her colleagues and the community she proudly served," the department wrote.

Clayton County Officer Katrina D. Kanu died on Monday following a critical illness. Clayton County Police Department

The police department is asking for help supporting Kanu's family with covering the cost of the funeral and the future needs of her three boys.

Details about future funeral arrangements have not been released.