Clayton County officer dragged by car during traffic stop; police searching for suspect

A Clayton County police officer was dragged by a driver during a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon. The department said the officer's injuries were not life-threatening.

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on Garden Walk Boulevard. The officer was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for evaluation, a department spokesperson said.

Police located a vehicle believed to be involved in South Fulton and were still looking for a possible suspect, according to the spokesperson.

The department has not released details about what led to the officer being dragged. Investigators said additional information would be shared as it becomes available.