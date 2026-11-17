Free computer classes in Clayton County are helping seniors build skills for everyday life and the workforce.

The Clayton County Office of Digital Equity runs the program, and Tuesday's lesson was in Microsoft Excel.

The free class is part of a four-year effort to close the county's digital divide, helping residents access technology and learn to use it.

For Hilary Telesford, this computer class is a step toward something she has wanted to do for years.

"I've always wanted to learn about Excel, and this is the first opportunity I've ever had presented to learn it," Telesford told CBS News Atlanta. "I know there are other ways you can go and learn these things, but at my age, I hadn't been really even expecting to get a chance to still learn it, and I'm quite excited about it."

Telesford said she has a small business and wants to explore how Excel could help her run it, but getting comfortable takes time.

"It takes me two or three times as long to learn the stuff and recall as I used to," said Telesford. "This session hasn't given me the fullest understanding of it, but it's moving me towards accomplishing a bit of a dream. I've always wanted to do Excel."

The Clayton County Office of Digital Equity offers training at locations throughout the county.

The Clayton County Office of Digital Equity runs a program aimed at getting seniors more comfortable with technology. CBS News Atlanta

Clayton County Digital Equity Associate Nigel Ejike said the lessons can help some residents find work.

"We're also seeing that a lot of our aging residents are actually heading back to work, and so they need some of these skills to kinda keep up in the workplace and get hired for different positions," said Ejike.

For Telesford, the Excel lesson is something she can build on at home.

"I have my computer, and I'm going to try some things on my own now because at least I have an idea of what to do." she said.

Beyond what she is learning on the screen, she said the opportunity itself matters.

"Sometimes we kind of feel left out, and this is one way we appreciate what they're doing for us, even with this course," she said.

Clayton County said it has provided nearly 500 free digital skills trainings.

Its fourth annual Digital Equity Block Party is Saturday, where more free resources will be available.