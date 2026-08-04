Cherokee County man charged with murder for death of girlfriend's 2-year-old son

A 22-year-old Canton man is in custody, charged with the murder of his girlfriend's 2-year-old son, police say.

Celso Edison Vicente Y Vicente remains in custody at the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center on charges of malice murder and first-degree cruelty to children.

Officials with the Canton Police Department say the investigation began when they were called to a home on the 300 block of Cartersville Street around 11:30 a.m. on Monday after receiving a report of an unresponsive child.

When they arrived at the scene, the officers found the toddler and quickly began rendering aid. Medics rushed the boy to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

During the investigation, detectives interviewed Vicente Y Vicente, who they described as the live-in boyfriend of the child's mother. While details about what led them to obtain warrants for his arrest are limited, investigators say they did obtain search warrants for the home and a vehicle.

Vicente Y Vicente was arrested by the Canton police on Monday night.

"The death of a child is heartbreaking, and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic loss," Canton Police Chief Marty Ferrell said. "Our detectives have worked diligently to conduct a thorough and professional investigation. We remain committed to protecting the integrity of this case and allowing the judicial process to move forward."

The investigation remains ongoing. An autopsy of the child will be conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner to determine his cause of death.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call Detective Erin Fulenwider of the Canton Police Detective Unit at (770) 720-4883 or by email at erin.fulenwider@cantonga.gov.