Charge pending against father after 1-year-old accidentally shot in hand in Atlanta, police say

A father has been detained by police and is likely to face charges after Atlanta officials say his 1-year-old child was injured by accidental gunfire on Tuesday.

Authorities with the Atlanta Police Department say the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. at a senior residential community on the 2600 block of Springdale Road.

Investigators say they believe the father dropped a firearm that was in his waistband. When the toddler attempted to pick it up, it went off, hitting them in the hand, police say.

The man rushed his child to a local hospital for treatment. As of the last report from police, the toddler is expected to survive his injuries.

Atlanta police say the father is detained with arrest charges pending for reckless conduct. Officials have not released his or the child's name.

The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information that could help with the case, call the Atlanta Police Department.