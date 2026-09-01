CDC researcher stole $1 million in autism grant money to buy Atlanta home and Harley-Davidson, prosecutors say

After more than 14 years as a fugitive, a Danish researcher has admitted to stealing more than $1 million in federal grant money meant for autism and other public health research.

Poul Thorsen, 65, pleaded guilty Monday to wire fraud in federal court in Atlanta, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

Between 2000 and 2009, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awarded more than $11 million to two Danish government agencies. The grants supported studies involving autism and vaccines, cerebral palsy and infections during pregnancy, and childhood development and fetal alcohol exposure.

Thorsen became responsible for overseeing the money in 2002. Prosecutors said he later submitted more than a dozen fraudulent invoices bearing the forged signature of a CDC official.

The invoices caused Aarhus University to transfer hundreds of thousands of dollars into accounts it believed belonged to the CDC. The accounts actually belonged to Thorsen, prosecutors said.

Thorsen admitted diverting more than $1 million from Aarhus University and Odense University Hospital. Prosecutors said he used the money to buy an Atlanta home, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and Audi and Honda vehicles. He also withdrew cash, paid credit card bills and transferred money to other accounts.

A federal judge issued a warrant for Thorsen's arrest in April 2011. He remained in Denmark until authorities arrested him in Germany in June 2025. Germany extradited him to the United States in May 2026, according to the Justice Department.

Thorsen is in federal custody being held without bail. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 1.