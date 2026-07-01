CBS Atlanta's Sam Crenshaw wins 2026 Georgia's Sportscasters of the Year

For Sam Crenshaw, covering sports has never just been about the final score.

For decades, Crenshaw has told the stories surrounding the athletes, the championships, and the moments that defined Georgia sports.

That dedication earned him one of sports broadcasting's highest honors. On Tuesday, the National Sports Media Association named Crenshaw one of Georgia's Sportscasters of the Year.

"It was 20 years overdue. I can't think of anyone in the state of Georgia who has done more for high school athletics, youth athletics, than Sam Crenshaw," said 92.9 The Game Station Manager Mike Conti.

The honor celebrates an outstanding career, but those who know Crenshaw best say his greatest impact isn't measured by awards. It's measured by the relationships he's built with athletes, coaches, and viewers.

"No one spends more time, energy, and passion on the young athletes of metro Atlanta than Sam Crenshaw," Conti said. "And he has done so much to elevate so many young people and bring very, very important attention to high school athletes, young men and women, literally thousands of them."

Before joining CBS Atlanta, Crenshaw spent part of his time covering sports as a weekend morning host on 92.9.

"I remember when Hank Aaron died. And I think Sam was in the middle of another assignment or doing something very important, or maybe even covering the story himself," Conti recalled. "And the fact that he dropped everything to come on our radio station and tell some stories about Hank Aaron just speaks to how much Sam really cares about our audience and how much he understands the importance of storytelling."

For many in Atlanta, Crenshaw is part of the city's sports history, with a legacy of service and storytelling.

"I think it cements Sam as one of the all‑time great television sportscasters in our city," Conti said.

The National Sports Media Association also honored longtime Atlanta Hawks play‑by‑play announcer Steve Holman.