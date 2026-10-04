Canada scores 25, Bonner adds 23 as Dream beat Liberty 92-82 in WNBA semifinals Game 1

The Atlanta Dream needed their championship-tested veterans to settle Game 1 of their WNBA semifinals matchup against the New York Liberty. Jordin Canada and DeWanna Bonner delivered.

Canada scored a game-high 25 points, and Bonner added a season-high 23 as the Dream defeated the New York Liberty 92-82 on Sunday to open their best-of-five series.

Atlanta took control in the third quarter after trailing 40-37 at halftime. The Dream outscored New York 32-15 in the period, turning a three-point deficit into a 69-55 lead.

Bonner said the Dream had to raise their level of play after halftime, according to Canada.

"DB got into us at halftime, and we knew we didn't play our best in the first half," Canada said. "We talked about a second-half surge. The first three minutes of the second half were going to be really important."

The turnaround came without Allisha Gray, who was ruled out after injuring her left hand during the first half. Gray scored seven points in 11 minutes before leaving the game.

Canada and Bonner helped fill the scoring void. Canada shot 9 of 14 from the field, made four 3-pointers and collected five of Atlanta's 14 steals. Bonner shot 10 of 18, made three 3-pointers and added nine rebounds without committing a turnover.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 04: Jordin Canada #3 of the Atlanta Dream drives against Pauline Astier #18 of the New York Liberty during the first quarter of game one of the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs at State Farm Arena on October 04, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

The Liberty cut Atlanta's 14-point lead to five in the fourth quarter, but Canada answered with two important 3-pointers down the stretch. Her final basket, a driving layup, gave the Dream their 10-point winning margin.

"Basketball is a game of runs," Canada said. "There's always going to be a run. We're keeping our composure this year and executing. For us, it's just our maturity and managing our emotions."

Dream coach Karl Smesko praised Bonner's versatility and experience after the win.

"She played multiple positions. She guarded people who have been MVPs in this league," Smesko said. "She has a lot of enthusiasm but also has a calming presence about her ... She's just been fantastic."

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 04: DeWanna Bonner #24 of the Atlanta Dream shoots the ball against the New York Liberty during the fourth quarter of game one of the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs at State Farm Arena on October 04, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Angel Reese finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Rhyne Howard played all 40 minutes and added 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Sabrina Ionescu led New York with 27 points. Breanna Stewart scored 19, while Jonquel Jones recorded 12 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks. The Dream forced 19 Liberty turnovers.

"Great way to start the series," Smesko said. "I thought we had a great third quarter. Give New York credit; they made a run on us. It's good to be up 1-0, but there's still a lot of work to be done, and we realize that."