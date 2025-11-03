Butts County mourning death of middle school student over the weekend: "A devastating loss"

The Butts County School System is mourning the loss of one of its middle school students who died over the weekend.

While details about the situation remain limited, officials said that the student had gone to Henderson Middle School.

"This is a devastating loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with the student's family, friends and everyone in our school community who may be affected," the school district wrote on Facebook on Sunday afternoon.

The district said counselors and support staff would be available at the middle school's media center for any students who need help processing the tragic news.

"We encourage anyone struggling to reach out for help and to lean on one another for support," district officials said. "Out of respect for the family's privacy, no additional details will be released at this time. Butts County School System remains committed to providing emotional support and fostering a caring environment for all members of our school community."