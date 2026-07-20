Buford woman with cerebral palsy inspires community, becomes magazine cover model

A local Buford woman living with disabilities is showing her community that determination can unlock any dream.

From living independently to becoming a magazine cover model, Natalie Fowler is proving every day that obstacles are meant to be overcome.

Fowler, who was born with cerebral palsy, approaches daily life with resilience and a and faithful mindset. "I have cerebral palsy and I have been able to just learn how to do things a little bit different, maybe a little bit slower than most people," Fowler shared.

Her journey has been marked by major personal milestones. At 25 years old, Fowler lives in her own apartment and has a job, achievements her parents once weren't sure would be possible.

Natalie Fowler faces every day with resilience, overcoming cerebral palsy. CBS News Atlanta

"We are extremely proud," her parents said. "There are no words for how proud we are of Natalie. She has overcome every obstacle and continues to overcome those obstacles daily," said her mother, Carol Fowler.

Every morning starts early for Fowler as she prepares for her shift. She works at Brightside Café in Buford, where she has become the heart of the morning rush, serving up smiles alongside specialty coffee.

For her, the job is just about taking coffee orders, it's about building genuine connections with the Gwinnett County community. Fowler has her favorite customers who make it a habit to come when she is there.

"When I am on shift and they usually come in to see me or if I haven't seen them in a while, they get really, really excited that I get to take their orders," Fowler said.

"I really love the atmosphere. I love the people. They are so fun to work with. I always enjoy just the community and the conversations and just having a purpose here. I love the mission of what we bring to the community."

It was her deep connection to her community that landed her on the cover of Uniquely You Metro Atlanta, a magazine publication that celebrates children and adults with special needs who are thriving.

Salima Fetter, the Atlanta publisher of Uniquely You Metro Atlanta, was inspired to become publisher while raising a daughter with an intellectual disability.

"There was such a need for a publication in a magazine that not only celebrated the special needs in IDD community but also provided trusted resources," Fetter said. "It is an opportunity for the special needs and disability community in Atlanta to feel valued and seen and celebrated. I tried to, to be very intentional of making sure that we have stories that are really representative of all members of our special needs and IDD community in Atlanta."

For Fowler, reading about the trials and triumphs of others in the publication is just as inspiring as being featured herself.

"Uniquely You is just something that is very close to my heart. I love other people's story and they're very inspiring to me. It's so cool to see other people story being told just like mine in the Special Abilities community."

From cover girl to community connector, and a bright beam of belief in herself, Fowler continues to show her ability to live life in her own lane.

Brightside Café in Buford employs several individuals with special needs and remains committed to making sure they have a place to earn a living and thrive.