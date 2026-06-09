Buford drive-by shooting suspect arrested; police recover modified machine gun, drugs, authorities say

A 19-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after investigators linked him to a drive-by shooting in Buford and later recovered a handgun equipped with an illegal machine gun conversion device during a search of a residence, authorities said.

According to investigators, the shooting happened May 5 in the 2900 block of Milltown Court in Buford.

Following the incident, detectives identified a suspect as 19-year-old John Ikechkwu Osefo and obtained a search warrant for a residence associated with him.

During the search, investigators said they found a Glock handgun fitted with a modified "switch," a device that can convert a handgun into a fully automatic weapon. Authorities also recovered illegal narcotics from the residence.

Osefo was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, possession and use of an illegal machine gun, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession with intent to distribute.

Investigators said additional gang-related charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Authorities have not released further details about the circumstances of the shooting or whether anyone was injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.