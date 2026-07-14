Brookhaven, Emory strike $15.8 million deal to move Peachtree Creek Greenway bridge over I-85 forward, officials say

Brookhaven is one step closer to building a pedestrian and bicycle bridge that city leaders say could reshape how thousands of people travel between the Buford Highway corridor and Emory University.

The Brookhaven City Council has approved an agreement with Emory University that establishes the funding framework for the long-planned Peachtree Creek Greenway Connector Bridge, clearing the way for final design and eventual construction.

Brookhaven, Emory, GDOT, and DeKalb team up on Peachtree Creek Greenway bridge project. Construction is expected to begin in 2028. City of Brookhaven

The bridge would span Interstate 85, creating a direct connection between the Peachtree Creek Greenway and Emory's Executive Park campus. City leaders say the project will improve access to jobs, healthcare, parks and trails while linking Brookhaven's expanding trail system with DeKalb County's greenway network, the Atlanta Beltline and PATH400.

Under the agreement, officials say no residential property tax dollars will be used to pay for the bridge's design or construction.

Instead, the project will be funded through private investment, economic development financing and contributions from project partners, including a $15.8 million commitment from Emory University over the next decade.

"This project is the result of visionary leadership and an unwavering commitment to partnership," Brookhaven Mayor John Park said in a statement, thanking Emory University, DeKalb County, GDOT and several public and private partners for helping move the project forward.

The project has been years in the making. Emory previously donated easements for the eastern side of the bridge in 2019, while Asbury Automotive Group provided the property needed for the western landing. City leaders say securing both easements was a major milestone in making the I-85 crossing possible.

Emory officials said the agreement builds on the university's longstanding partnership with Brookhaven.

"Emory University appreciates our longstanding partnership with the City of Brookhaven in achieving its vision for thriving and connected communities," Robin Morey, the university's vice president of campus services and chief planning officer, said in a statement.

According to the city, final design work is expected to wrap up in late 2027, with construction expected to begin in 2028.