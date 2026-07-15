Brookhaven approves deal to build I-85 bridge linking Emory to Peachtree Creek Greenway

Brookhaven is one step closer to building a bridge for bikes and pedestrians that city leaders say will improve access to jobs, healthcare and regional trails without using residential property tax dollars.

The City Council has approved an agreement with Emory University establishing the financial framework needed to complete the final design and construction of the Peachtree Creek Greenway Connector Bridge.

The bridge will span Interstate 85, connecting Emory University's Executive Park campus to the Peachtree Creek Greenway. City officials said the project will provide residents along the Buford Highway corridor and nearby communities with safer access to employment centers, healthcare and recreation while linking Brookhaven's trail system to DeKalb County's Trails and Greenways Network, the Atlanta Beltline and PATH400.

Mayor John Park called the project the result of years of collaboration among public and private partners.

"This project is the result of visionary leadership and an unwavering commitment to partnership," Park said. "Together, we are creating infrastructure that will serve generations to come."

According to the city, the bridge will be funded through private investment, economic development financing and partner contributions, including a $15.8 million commitment from Emory University over the next 10 years. Officials said no residential property tax dollars will be used for the project's design or construction.

"Emory University appreciates our longstanding partnership with the City of Brookhaven in achieving its vision for thriving and connected communities," said Robin Morey, Emory University's vice president of campus services and chief planning officer.

The city said Asbury Automotive Group donated easements for the bridge's western landing, while Emory University provided easements for the eastern landing in 2019.

Brookhaven plans to break ground on the bridge in 2028.