Brookhaven adding nearly 200 bike racks across city parks and offices

The city of Brookhaven is making it easier for people to ride bicycles to city parks and government offices by installing nearly 200 bike racks.

Two racks were recently installed at Lynwood Park. Over the next several months, the city plans to add racks at parks and outside government buildings throughout Brookhaven.

Burke Brennan, the city's communications director, said the Brookhaven Bike Alliance requested the racks.

"The bicycling community has made their needs known, and we're trying to accommodate them," Brennan said. "Cycling is a healthy exercise. It's also a viable and efficient transit option. If we can get more people on bicycles, we'd love that."

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Brennan said the city plans to donate its older bike racks to local schools.

The new racks are designed to accommodate several types of bicycles, including cargo bikes and electric bikes.