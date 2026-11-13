Braves sign Evan Phillips to $35 million deal, bringing former Dodgers reliever back to Atlanta

The Atlanta Braves signed relief pitcher Evan Phillips to a three-year, $35 million contract on Thursday, bringing the right-hander back to his original team after a promising return from Tommy John surgery for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Phillips, 32, will make $11 million in 2027 and 2028 and $13 million in 2029. The Braves, in their announcement of the signing, said Phillips agreed to donate 1% of his salary to the team's charitable foundation.

With closer Raisel Iglesias a free agent, the Braves were in the market for late-inning reinforcements. Phillips appeared in 31 games for the Dodgers in 2026, posting a 3.46 ERA in 26 innings with 33 strikeouts. He made his season debut right before the All-Star break, just over a year after elbow ligament replacement surgery.

Over his last 14 appearances in the regular season, Phillips had 19 strikeouts and a 1.46 ERA in 12 1/3 innings. He made five scoreless appearances in the playoffs for the Dodgers, who beat the Braves in the National League Division Series.

Over the last five years, Phillips has a 2.31 ERA, the best in the NL and fourth-best in the majors among those who pitched in at least 200 games. Fellow Braves relievers Robert Suarez (2.66) and Dylan Lee (2.84) rank fourth and seventh in the NL during that span. Phillips has not allowed a run in 17 career postseason appearances, winning the 2024 World Series with the Dodgers.

Phillips was drafted by the Braves in the 17th round in 2015 and made his major league debut in 2018. The native of North Carolina was traded to the Baltimore Orioles for starting pitcher Kevin Gausman less than a month later. Phillips was picked up by the Dodgers in 2021.

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