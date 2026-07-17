Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr., Ha-Seong Kim join Gwinnett Stripers for rehab assignments

Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ha-Seong Kim are taking the next step in their return to the Braves by joining the Gwinnett Stripers for rehab assignments this weekend.

The Braves transferred both players' rehabilitation assignments to its Triple-A affiliate on Friday, according to a Stripers spokesperson. The Stripers are scheduled to play the Toledo Mud Hens in a three-game road series from July 17-19.

Acuña has been on Atlanta's 10-day injured list since June 10 with a strained left hamstring. He began his rehab assignment with the Florida Complex League Braves on July 13 and went 1-for-7 with a home run, five RBIs and a .904 OPS in three games.

Before the injury, Acuña was batting .251 with 10 doubles, one triple, seven home runs, 22 RBIs and 15 stolen bases in 53 games for Atlanta. He had a .794 OPS.

The 28-year-old outfielder is joining Gwinnett for the fifth time in his career. Acuña previously played for the club during his Triple-A debut in 2017 and on rehab assignments in 2018, 2022 and 2025.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - APRIL 27: Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna, Jr. makes a rehab start for the Gwinnett Stripers as they play the Norfolk Tides on April 27, 2022 at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, Georgia. David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

He has batted .313 with 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 38 RBIs and 19 stolen bases in 88 career games with Gwinnett.

Kim has been on Atlanta's 10-day injured list since July 4 because of inflammation in his right middle finger. He also began his rehab assignment with the FCL Braves on July 13, going 2-for-6 with a home run, two RBIs and a 1.389 OPS in three games.

Kim has struggled at the plate in 27 games with Atlanta this season, batting .068 with three RBIs and one stolen base.

The 30-year-old infielder is rehabbing with Gwinnett for the second time this season. Kim played five games for the Stripers from May 5-10 while returning from a cut on his right middle finger. He batted .263 with one double and one RBI during that assignment.

Acuña will become the eighth Braves player to rehab with Gwinnett this season. The list also includes Sean Murphy, Spencer Strider, Kim, Dylan Dodd, Drake Baldwin, Danny Young, AJ Smith-Shawver and Acuña.

Gwinnett's series opener against Toledo is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Friday at Fifth Third Field.