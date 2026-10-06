Braves return home for pivotal NLDS Game 3 against Dodgers

The Atlanta Braves return to Truist Park Tuesday night for a pivotal Game 3 of their National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with the best-of-five series tied at one game apiece.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Atlanta split the first two games in Los Angeles, shifting home-field advantage to the Braves as the series moves to Cobb County for Games 3 and 4.

History shows Tuesday's game could be significant. According to Major League Baseball, teams that win Game 3 after a best-of-five postseason series is tied 1-1 have gone on to win the series 48 of 67 times, or about 72% of the time.

Chris Sale will start Game 3 for the Braves after Atlanta gave him additional rest during the first two games of the series.

Sale has already had success against Los Angeles at Truist Park this season. When he faced the Dodgers in Atlanta in August, Sale pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing five hits and striking out 11.

But Sale said that previous performance means little once Tuesday's game begins.

"This is playoff baseball," Sale said. "And I'm just preparing for another grind. I'm preparing for another battle and just got to go leave it all on the field. And however it shakes out, that's how it shakes out."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Michael Harris II #23, Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 and Mike Yastrzemski #18 of the Atlanta Braves celebrate after game two of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. The Atlanta Braves won 3-2. Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images

The playoff atmosphere will begin well before first pitch.

The Braves are hosting a free postseason block party from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Heritage Court at The Battery Atlanta.

The event is free and open to fans and will include tailgate games, a kids' batting cage, and live entertainment.

Geoffrey Schmidt, senior director of entertainment and events, said the atmosphere surrounding the Braves' postseason run has been building as the series returns to Atlanta.

"The fact that we get to watch these great games in L.A. and then come back here on Tuesday, it's going to be electric for Game 3 of the NLDS here," Schmidt said. "I don't want to get ahead of myself, but it feels magical. This is a special group."

Fans without tickets also have options to watch the game around The Battery. Park Bench is advertising a pregame indoor tailgate. Doors open at 3 p.m., and the venue says it will show Game 3 on its projection screen and televisions.

The Braves say gates at Truist Park open at 4 p.m., two hours before first pitch. The team strongly recommends fans purchase parking in advance.

Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday at Truist Park.