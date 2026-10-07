Braves face elimination against Dodgers in NLDS Game 4

The Atlanta Braves will try to keep their season alive Wednesday night when they face the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the National League Division Series at Truist Park.

The Dodgers lead the best-of-five series 2-1 after beating the Braves 3-1 in Game 3 on Tuesday.

Atlanta had five hits and went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position. A Braves win Wednesday would force a deciding Game 5 on Friday in Los Angeles. A loss would end Atlanta's season.

Braves fan Kevin Dugan said fans are sticking with the team with its season on the line.

"We've got the best fans, man. Either do or die. We ride for Atlanta till we die, man. That's all there is to it, brother," Dugan said.

Dugan spoke with CBS News Atlanta before Game 3 as Braves and Dodgers fans gathered at The Battery Atlanta.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 06: Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves looks on during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

A Dodgers fan visiting from Mississippi said she was looking forward to experiencing playoff baseball in Atlanta.

"I just am excited to be here in Atlanta country. I enjoy watching the Braves fans and watching the Dodgers fans. I just hope there'll be a good game," she said.

Tyler Mahle is scheduled to start for Atlanta in Game 4. Tyler Glasnow is expected to start for Los Angeles.

Before the game, the Braves will host a Postseason Block Party from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Heritage Court at The Battery Atlanta. The free event will include tailgate games, children's activities and live entertainment.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m. The Braves recommend fans purchase parking in advance.

If Atlanta wins Wednesday, the series will return to Los Angeles for Game 5 on Friday.