White Sox rally past Braves in extra-inning thriller; Acuña exits with left hamstring tightness

Braden Montgomery hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning of his rousing major league debut to rally the Chicago White Sox past the Atlanta Braves 6-5 on Tuesday night.

Miguel Vargas launched a two-run shot in the third to begin Chicago's comeback from a 4-0 deficit against the Braves, who have the best record in the majors at 45-22. Montgomery made it 4-3 with an RBI single in the fourth, and Jacob Gonzalez tied it with a run-scoring single in the seventh.

The second-place White Sox (35-31) moved within a half-game of scuffling Cleveland atop the AL Central. They are 17-3 in their last 20 home games.

Matt Olson homered twice in the first three innings for Atlanta, accounting for three runs. Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. exited in the fourth with left hamstring tightness, but Mauricio Dubón put the Braves up 5-4 in the top of the 10th with an RBI single.

With two outs in the bottom half, Montgomery connected on an 0-1 changeup from closer Raisel Iglesias (0-1) and drove it 343 feet over the left-field wall to send the Rate Field crowd into a frenzy.base

Automatic runner Andrew Benintendi scored from third ahead of Montgomery, who was called up earlier in the day from Triple-A Charlotte and got his first career hit when he singled in the fourth to the delight of about 30 family members and friends in the stands.

The 23-year-old switch-hitting outfielder was selected 12th overall by Boston in the 2024 amateur draft from Texas A&M and acquired by the White Sox that December along with three other players in a blockbuster trade for ace left-hander Garrett Crochet.

Grant Taylor (2-0) allowed just an unearned run in two innings for the win.

Braves ace Chris Sale (8-4, 2.23 ERA) starts Wednesday night against his first big league team. RHP Davis Martin (8-2, 2.61) goes for the White Sox in a marquee pitching matchup.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB